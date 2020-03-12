Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in self-isolation, wife being tested for coronavirus infection

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in self-isolation, wife being tested for coronavirus infectionThursday, March 12, 2020
|
Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau is self-isolating at home after his wife exhibited flu-like symptoms Wednesday night (March 11).
According to the Office of the Prime Minister, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau returned from a speaking engagement in the United Kingdom and began exhibiting mild flu-like symptoms including a low feve.
The Prime Minister is reportedly working from home while his wife is being tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and is awaiting the results.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the prime minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie’s results,” the Office of the Prime Minister’s statement read.
As at Thursday, March 12, Canada recorded 139 cases of COVID-19, which includes one death. The country’s first case was recorded on January 25.
