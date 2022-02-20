Canadian police clear Parliament, end siege

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Hundreds of police in riot gear swept through the streets of Canada's besieged capital Saturday, arresting or driving out protesters, towing away their trucks and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings.

With protesters in clear retreat in the largest police operation in the country's history, the end of the three-week protest against the country's COVID-19 restrictions and the Government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to be in sight.

But even as things were growing calmer in Ottawa, the Canadian border agency warned that operations at a key truck crossing from western Canada into the United States had been slowed by protesters, advising travellers to find a different route. The crossing near the town of Surrey remained open, officials said, but further details were not available.

In Ottawa, Interim Police Chief Steve Bell said that while some smaller protests continued “this unlawful occupation is over. We will continue with our mission until it is complete.”

While some protesters vowed to stay on Ottawa's streets, one prominent organiser told reporters they had “decided to peacefully withdraw.”

Police had been brought in from across the country to help in the clearance operation, Bell said, adding that 170 people were arrested Friday and Saturday and multiple investigations had been launched because of weapons seizures.