Canadian politician resigns after vacation travel during lockdown

A politician in Canada’s most populous province,

Ontario, resigned after taking a trip with his wife to St Barts while the

province was under lockdown.

Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford said that he accepted the resignation of Finance Minister Rod Phillip who has since apologised for his actions.

Premier Ford, in commenting on Phillips’ departure, said the resignation showed that his government takes its obligation to hold itself to a higher standard seriously.

Phillips, who was greeted by reporters on arrival at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, described his trip as a “dumb mistake” in his apology.

“Travelling over the holidays was the wrong decision, and I once again offer my unreserved apology,” Phillips said in a statement confirming his resignation.

Phillips, a member of the Progressive Conservative Party, took a personal trip to St Barts on December 13 and returned to Toronto on December 31.