Canadian politician seen naked on work Zoom call

Canadian politician seen naked on work Zoom callThursday, April 15, 2021
|
Canadian politician William Amos might have just had the most embarrassing Zoom slip-up of us all.
Amos, who represents the Quebec district of Pontiac, appeared naked on a work Zoom call. A screenshot of the incident posted on social media shows Mr Amos holding a mobile phone over his private parts.
But Amos had an explanation; “my video was accidentally turned on as I was changing into my work clothes after going for a jog,” he said.
He also apologised to his work colleagues.
“I sincerely apologise to my colleagues in the House of Commons for this unintentional distraction,” he said in his statement.
He later took to Twitter to issue another apology.
According to CTV News, a member of Canada’s Bloc Québécois party, Claude DeBellefeuille, said after the conference call that it might be “necessary to remind the members, especially the male ones, that a tie and jacket are obligatory”.
“We have seen that the member is in great physical shape, but I think members should be reminded to be careful and control the camera,” she said in French.
