Canadian tourist denied entry into T&T due to wrong vaccine mix

Canadian tourist denied entry into T&T due to wrong vaccine mixSunday, August 01, 2021
|
A Canadian tourist was denied entry into Trinidad and Tobago because he received a combination of vaccines that is not approved in the twin island republic.
Canadian citizen Allan Preddie received both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, a mix the T&T government said was not authorized by the World Health Organization (WHO).
T&T’s National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said because the combination of vaccines was not on the approved list, the Canadian was repatriated to his home nation.
““Mr Preddie obviously uploaded information that allowed him the Travel Pass but when he arrived, it occurred to those who were validating that his mix was Moderna and Pfizer and not Pfizer and AstraZeneca that Trinidad and Tobago admits,” said Hinds.
“They will come through on the system, but when they get to Trinidad or otherwise and these documents need to be validated, it would reveal untruths,” added Hinds.
Preddie speaking to Canadian media on his return home told press that he had obtained a Travel Pass but was unaware that certain combinations of vaccines were not allowed In early July the WHO approved the mixing of the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines
