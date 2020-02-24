Canadian woman dies while vacationing in BVI

Canadian woman dies while vacationing in BVIMonday, February 24, 2020
The police have launched an investigation in an incident in which a Canadian national died while on vacation.
The police report that the unresponsive body of Agnes Cormack, 62, was fished from Pond Bay in Virgin Gorda on Friday afternoon by the Virgin Islands Search & Rescue (VISAR).
According to BVI News, the deceased woman and her husband have been sailing in the territory on a catamaran since February 16.
