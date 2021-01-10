Canadians stuck in Jamaica get travel lifeline

Despite recently announced measures that require all travellers arriving in Canada to present a negative PCR test prior to arrival, an exception will be granted to citizens currently stuck in Jamaica.

Transport Canada on Saturday (January 9) acknowledged that some Canadians in Jamaica were having difficulty accessing COVID-19 testing centers in the island, noting that such individuals would be allowed to board flights to Toronto if they consented to a PCR test upon arrival.

“From January 10 to 18, 2021, passengers departing #Jamaica to #YYZ who are unable to get a #COVID19 test may be allowed to fly to #Canada if they consent in advance to take a test at the airport upon arrival,” tweeted Transport Canada.

In addition to consenting to a PCR test on arrival, travellers will be required to quarantine for a mandatory period of 14 days and may be subject to other measures deemed suitable by a public health quarantine officer.

On December 31, 2020, the Government of Canada announced that all airline passengers would be required to provide proof of a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 test, 72 hours prior to arrival in the country.

Canadians already on holiday during the announcement complained that the new rules were too sudden and left them without many options in terms of complying.