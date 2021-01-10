Canadians stuck in Jamaica get travel lifeline

Canadians stuck in Jamaica get travel lifelineSunday, January 10, 2021
|
Despite recently announced measures that require all travellers arriving in Canada to present a negative PCR test prior to arrival, an exception will be granted to citizens currently stuck in Jamaica.
Transport Canada on Saturday (January 9) acknowledged that some Canadians in Jamaica were having difficulty accessing COVID-19 testing centers in the island, noting that such individuals would be allowed to board flights to Toronto if they consented to a PCR test upon arrival.
“From January 10 to 18, 2021, passengers departing #Jamaica to #YYZ who are unable to get a #COVID19 test may be allowed to fly to #Canada if they consent in advance to take a test at the airport upon arrival,” tweeted Transport Canada.
In addition to consenting to a PCR test on arrival, travellers will be required to quarantine for a mandatory period of 14 days and may be subject to other measures deemed suitable by a public health quarantine officer.
On December 31, 2020, the Government of Canada announced that all airline passengers would be required to provide proof of a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 test, 72 hours prior to arrival in the country.
Canadians already on holiday during the announcement complained that the new rules were too sudden and left them without many options in terms of complying.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy