Cancer survivor makes record-breaking swim between England and France

An American

cancer survivor has succeeded in her quest to swim across the English Channel

four times without stopping.

Noted marathon swimmer Sarah Thomas is reportedly the first person to pull off the feat, which she completed Tuesday morning.

It took Thomas, a resident of Colorado, 54 hours to complete the more than 130-mile trip between England and France. She started the journey on Sunday.

The 37-year-old was cheered by a small crowd as she arrived in Dover. She was given champagne and chocolate to celebrate.

View this post on Instagram #womancrushwednesday this woman this week just wow!! If you're unaware who this is this is cancer survivor Sarah Thomas who has become the first woman to swim the channel 4 times non-stop!! It's around 80 miles in total but due to tide etc it's been reckoned she may have swam upto 130 miles! 54 hours 10 minutes. What an achievement! Puts my 40 lengths the other night into perspective! #sarahthomas #channelswim #wcw #epic #cancersurvivor #inspiring #swimming #swim #frontcrawl #amazing #womancrush #savage #goggleeyes #havearest #channel #england #france #ukA post shared by Mark Watts (@marcodelwattsio) on Sep 18, 2019 at 3:29am PDT

Thomas said she was “a little sick” after so much time in the water and thanked her husband and supporters for urging her to keep going.

She has dedicated the swim to “all the survivors out there”. Thomas completed treatment for breast cancer last year.