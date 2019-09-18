Cancer survivor makes record-breaking swim between England and France

Cancer survivor makes record-breaking swim between England and FranceWednesday, September 18, 2019
An American
cancer survivor has succeeded in her quest to swim across the English Channel
four times without stopping.
Noted marathon swimmer Sarah Thomas is reportedly the first person to pull off the feat, which she completed Tuesday morning.
It took Thomas, a resident of Colorado, 54 hours to complete the more than 130-mile trip between England and France. She started the journey on Sunday.
The 37-year-old was cheered by a small crowd as she arrived in Dover. She was given champagne and chocolate to celebrate.
Thomas said she was “a little sick” after so much time in the water and thanked her husband and supporters for urging her to keep going.
She has dedicated the swim to “all the survivors out there”. Thomas completed treatment for breast cancer last year.
