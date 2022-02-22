CAPRI confirms COVID spending accountability

A new study conducted by the Caribbean Policy Research Institute (CAPRI) has revealed that there were adequate transparency and oversight in the disbursement of COVID-19 funds.

About one month after the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Jamaica, the Government had launched a $25 billion stimulus package — the largest in the country's history — which included tax benefits and a cash transfer programme to individuals and businesses to cushion the economic impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

With fiscal resources moving around on such a massive scale, civil society partners across 120 countries, including CAPRI in Jamaica, worked with the International Budget Partnership (IBP) to take a closer look at how governments managed their initial COVID-19 fiscal policy responses.

The study entitled Following the Money (COVID Edition) stated that, out of the 120 countries Jamaica scored among the top quarter in terms of overall levels of accountability in early COVID-19 fiscal policy responses.

The study went on to say that Jamaica has demonstrated that an urgent and speedy response to crises like the novel coronavirus pandemic does not have to come at the expense of accountability.

Now that the Government has proven that it can be accountable, CAPRI is recommending that the Government integrates innovation and good practices that emerged during the COVID-19 crisis into regular budget processes and procedures going forward.

The study highlighted that features such as the innovative auditing practices implemented jointly by Jamaica's Ministry of Finance and Public Service and the Auditor General's Department should be extended for use in normal times.

Additionally, the study noted that the public should be able to provide input into the formulation, approval, and execution of additional emergency fiscal policy packages, perhaps through the vehicle of an oversight committee on the model of the Economic Programme Oversight Committee (EPOC).

Further, CAPRI is recommending that the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Parliament, or the Auditor General's Department put in place mechanisms for civic actors to provide information to better target and implement programmes, protect spending allocations for critical sectors, or advocate for expanded relief for vulnerable groups whose lives and livelihoods were devastated by the pandemic.

CAPRI noted that the Government already has a template for such an oversight and consultative committee in EPOC, which was established to monitor the two recent successfully implemented International Monetary Fund programmes. A key part of EPOC's responsibility was precisely to liaise between the public and the policymakers.

The Government is also being encouraged to provide up-to-date implementation information on web portals, including data and analysis on budget execution and performance, disaggregated by impact on disadvantaged groups, such as women and girls. By using existing data and resources, the Government could work towards targeting women and girls directly or ensuring that gender-disaggregated information is made available for monitoring.

The study noted that the central government operations tables, which is pubished monthly, could be a good place in which to include data and analysis on budget execution and performance of pandemic-related initiatives.