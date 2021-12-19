Captain in the skies

Call him Captain Diedrick. After four years as a pilot and flight instructor with Delta Airlines, the 27-year-old Portmore, St Catherine, youth is now a newly minted captain.

Back in June, the Sunday Observer told the story of Jordan Diedrick's journey to aviation – from being at home in Cumberland, looking up and running barefooted at passing airplanes and even drawing a picture of a plane with himself inside as the pilot.

Today, he looks down while flying, knowing that he is Captain Diedrick.

“This is my fourth year in the airline industry, and I have been wanting to be a captain for the last two years. However, the pandemic happened and slowed down this process. I was definitely thankful to still have a job even though I was tired of being a first officer. However, I kept a positive attitude and just kept working hard until my time came,” Diedrick revealed to the Sunday Observer last Wednesday.

“It has only been a few weeks, but it definitely feels great to be a captain. This role is definitely a challenging one. Everyone looks to you for answers, and you have to set the pace every flight. It makes me very proud when passengers compliment me of being in such a big position at such a young age to the point where they want to bring their kids up for pictures and advice to show them that they can do the same thing if they choose.”

Diedrick's mother emigrated to America with him and his sister when they were younger, “for a better life as a single parent.” And so, he constantly credits his mother's decisions for all his successes. It's his dream to one day fly her back to Jamaica.

He received all his training in Georgia, United States, at Middle Georgia State University and began training in 2011. He then got his bachelor's degree in 2016.

He said as a captain, he has to be a leader while also making the operation a team environment.

“This means you have to take care of your flight crew, deal with passenger issues, coordinate with the gate agents, ramp crew, and the company dispatcher to ensure a safe flight. The holiday season is here and seeing that I'm new in this role, I have to be at work during this time. This definitely feels like an early Christmas gift as well as a challenge, because this is one of the busiest times of the year.

“There are many factors that can prevent or delay people from connecting with their families during the holidays. While working during this season, I have to do everything in my power to make sure that these flights go out on time and safely, so that people can be home for the holidays.”

And the flight to captainship was hectic. Getting the training takes a few months and it started in the classroom, which pilots call ground school. This entails reading all of the manuals, learning the company procedures and all of the systems of the airplane.

There were also three written tests that Diedrick had to pass in ground school to move on to the next segment, which was simulator training – 10 lessons in a full motion simulator.

Then there was a flight exam at the end so that he could once again move onto the next segment. That was the full motion simulator.

“The full motion simulator is something we jokingly called the sweatbox. Each lesson you do gets harder and harder; the examiners throw worse-case scenarios at you such as engine failures on take-off, engine fires in flight, passenger emergencies, emergency landings, etcetera. Once you satisfactorily demonstrate that you can manage any one of these scenarios at any phase of flight, then you get signed off,” he said.

After all that, came the final stage of training called operational experience (OE), which was conducted in the actual airplane.

Diedrick explained that: “Passengers will get on a flight just as any other normal day. However, in the cockpit, you have a senior captain which we call line check airmen who are actually up there training us in real-time during a real operation. The simulator is good training to repeat stuff because it can be paused and practised over and over. However, once you get in the real plane during OE, there is no pausing or going back so you have to handle everything at that moment.”

He told the Sunday Observer that he considers being a captain his greatest aviation achievement thus far.

“Seeing myself and my friends succeed and reach new levels drives me to make bigger strides. Also, seeing my mom have the freedom to travel home whenever she feels like definitely drives me to think bigger and better,” he said humbly.

“One of my biggest goals at the moment is to get enough time and experience as a captain and then move on to a bigger plane and bigger company. By this time next year, I want to be able to say that I flew a plane home to Jamaica. There are so many more cities and countries that I would like to fly to and explore,” he added.

Diedrick urged youngsters to find a career path that they “truly love” and be determined to be the best at it.

“If aviation is your passion, it is never too early or too late to start. This is one career that keeps growing and keeps changing month by month, year by year. We live in a technology world, the answer to just about anything can be found on the Internet. If the Internet is not available to you, you can always go to your local flight school and ask a pilot for advice. We love to talk about airplanes,” he said, laughing.

“Lastly, I want to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey and has helped me to be successful. It only gets better from here.”