Captivating

The drab grey silo at Carib Cement Company in Rockfort, Kingston, is being transformed into an impressive mural.

Set to be officially unveiled as part of the island's 60th anniversary of Independence celebrations next year, the work is being done under the 'Jamaica Creative: Paint Up Yuh Creative Space' mural project which commenced in December 2019.

The project has been engaging communities in the Kingston Metropolitan Area through strategically located works of public art, while simultaneously providing economic opportunities for artists.

During her contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives in June this year, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia “Babsy” Grange said the mural is being created by the Jamaican Government in partnership with the Carib Cement Company and the Embassy of Mexico in Jamaica.

“It will be a work of art that depicts Mexico and Jamaica and the bond we have shared over the years,” Grange said at the time.

Under the public art initiative murals have already been mounted at Norman Manley International Airport, Temple Lane in downtown Kingston, Port Royal, Sabina Park, and at the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica complex in Half-Way-Tree.

The initiative also includes the erection of statues in tribute to outstanding Jamaicans Usain Bolt, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and a life-size bust in Duanvale, Trelawny, in tribute to Violet Moss Brown, affectionately called Aunt V, who was the record holder for the world's 'Oldest living person' and 'Oldest living woman' until her passing in 2017 at the age of 117 years and 189 days.

The project has engaged 40 Jamaican muralists so far, including the internationally acclaimed Taj Francis and Matthew McCarthy.