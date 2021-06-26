Car crashes into wall killing two men in Jamaica

Police have launched a probe into a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two men in Spanish Town, St. Catherine on Thursday (June 24).Â

Dead are 52-year-old Herman Williams, of North Monticello Crescent, Spanish Town and an unidentified man.

Reports are that about 9:30 p.m., Williams was driving a Mazda Biante with the unidentified passenger heading towards Spanish Town.

On reaching a section of the roadway, Williams allegedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with a perimeter wall.

Williams and the unidentified man sustained multiple injuries and were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.