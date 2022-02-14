Careful you don't rent your house to scammers, warn St Mary police

ALLEGING that several lottery scammers are seeking refuge in St Mary, head of the police division in the parish Superintendent Bobette Morgan-Simpson has appealed to property owners to be wary of people seeking houses to rent.

“What we find is that there are a lot of scammers in St Mary,” Morgan-Simpson disclosed at a meeting of the St Mary Municipal Corporation last Thursday, noting that her officers had recently apprehended two alleged scammers who both were now before the court.

“We have been doing coordinated roadblocks across the parish and they have been bearing fruit. Last week we actually arrested two men who were found with lead sheets. Based on certain things, their phones were requested and we found that there were lead sheets in their phones with persons from overseas,” she said.

Superintendent Morgan-Simpson cautioned that heightened police operations, such as the zones of special operations (ZOSOs), have forced many criminals to flee parishes known to have a reputation for scamming.

“The ZOSOs that are going on in other parishes push out the criminals and they are trying to find 'softer' parishes to go to — and St Mary is one of those parishes that they have selected to be [their alternative area of residence] ,” the senior crime fighter added.

She warned that these arriving scammers are opting to rent properties, sometimes from unsuspecting people who can become victims of serious crimes.

“They have money. They will dangle the carrots and people will be willing to rent these persons, but you really don't know what is going on behind closed doors,” Morgan-Simpson declared.

“You have to be very careful of who you rent your property to. Remember that when they 'bruck one another foot' – which is when the money is not shared properly and something goes wrong and they are going to take revenge – they don't care who is present.

“They just go ahead and do what they believe they have to do or they want to do,” warned Morgan-Simpson.

— Horace Mills