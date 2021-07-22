Careless robber gets nine-month prison sentence

A 23-year-old robber who was nabbed by police after leaving his Conditions of Bail book at the scene of a crime in Exchange, Ocho Rios in February was sentenced to nine months in prison when he appeared in the St Ann's Bay Parish Court on Tuesday.

Javier Amos pleaded guilty to charges of housebreaking and larceny.

The police report that on Monday, February 1, the complainant, said to be a pastor, locked and left his property about 12:15 pm. When he returned, sometime after 4 pm, he realised that his house had been broken into and ransacked.

The thief escaped with US$900, a grey laptop, and other items totalling more than US$2,200. The robber also took J$11,100 and a gold-plated watch valued at J$6,000.

“To leave your house and return to see that someone went inside is a gross violation,” Senior Parish Court Judge Stanley Clarke, who presided over the case, told Amos's attorney who had pleaded for his client to be give a reduced sentence.

Amos, a landscaper of an Ocho Rios address, was picked up on February 5 and charged after investigations proved that a Conditions of Bail book found on the crime scene was his.

He had denied being involved in the burglary, and told the court that he had lost the book. The court was not told what Amos had been charged with when he was granted bail.