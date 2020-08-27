Caribbean again put on alert as two tropical waves ‘show potential’ for further development

Meteorologists at the US-based National Hurricane Center

(NHC) are actively watching two new tropical waves off the coast of Africa on

Thursday (August 27) and are putting the Caribbean on the alert as the 2020

hurricane season nears its peak.

According to the NHC the first tropical wave, located in the central tropical Atlantic, shows some potential of further development over the next five days as it moves westward at 28 kilometres/hour.

“Shower and thunderstorm activity has increased today in association with a tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic. Gradual development of this system is possible over the next several days,” the NHC noted.

The second tropical wave, located near the Cabo Verde Islands in the far eastern Atlantic, is being projected to have a 30 per cent chance of intensifying further.

The NHC indicated that although environmental conditions are not expected to be conducive for development during the next couple of days, they are forecast to gradually become more favorable over the weekend and into early next week when the second wave moves into the central and then western tropical Atlantic.

The next two names for storms within the hurricane season are Nana and Omar.