Caribbean Airlines introduces flights between Guyana, Canada

Caribbean Airlines introduces flights between Guyana, CanadaThursday, October 29, 2020
|
Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has announced
it will offer a twice weekly service between the Cheddi Jagan International
Airport (CJIA) in Guyana and the Lester B. Pearson International, Toronto,
Canada.
In a statement on Wednesday, the regional airline said flights will operate each Monday and Friday, with connections available from Trinidad and Barbados.
Earlier this week, CAL also announced that it will be operating three flights per week between the Eugene F. Correia Airport at Ogle and Barbadosâ€™ Grantley Adams Airport.
The airline recently resumed flights to Guyana, after being forced to stop flying to several countries because of the closed borders due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
