Caribbean Airlines returning to Guyana after country reopens borders

The Trinidad-owned Caribbean Airlines (CAL) says it will resume the operations of its commercial service between Guyana and New York on Monday, October 19.

In a brief statement, CAL said that that it will roll out its entire flight schedule for Guyana next week.

“2020 has been an unprecedented year for aviation. Our customers in Guyana and North America can count on Caribbean Airlines to reconnect them with their family and friends. We attach tremendous importance to our valued Guyanese customers and their loyalty to the airline. The full schedule will soon follow,” said CAL chief executive officer, Garvine Medera.

“We assure you, that Caribbean Airlines observes safety protocols which are aligned with the highest international standards for the protection and well-being of our customers and employees,” he added.

CAL, which had been forced to stop flights to several countries because of the closed borders due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as countries sought to prevent the spread of the virus, said the non-stop return service for Monday, between Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Guyana and JFK International, New York, is open for sale.

The airline said that it was also reminding customers to check the travel protocols for entry into Guyana and New York prior to purchasing tickets.

Earlier this week, Guyana re-opened its international airports.