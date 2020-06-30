Caribbean Airlines to resume regional, int’l operations out of Jamaica

Caribbean Airlines to resume regional, int’l operations out of JamaicaTuesday, June 30, 2020
Caribbean
Airlines will resume regional and international operations from July 6 on a
phased basis out of its hub in Jamaica.
In a letter sent to customers, CAL thanked them for “bearing with us during what has undoubtedly been an extremely challenging period.”
Chief executive officer Garvin Medera said initially the airline will provide daily flights between Kingston, Jamaica and New York, weekly flights between Kingston, Jamaica and Toronto, Canada on Wednesday starting July 8. He said that this is to be increased to twice weekly with an additional service on a Sunday from July 19.
CAL will have twice weekly flights between Kingston, Jamaica and Bridgetown, Barbados, on Monday and Friday.
The airline said the sale of tickets for its flights began on Monday and that “pending approvals, we plan to reintroduce our daily Kingston to Miami, FL. route shortly after these initial services.
“Later in July, we plan to reopen our network from Antigua and Barbados to regional destinations; as well an additional service to New York out of Montego Bay,” Medera added.
He said as the regional countries slowly begin to open their borders, CAL was looking forward to expanding its schedule further.
