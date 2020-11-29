Caribbean Airlines to soar from Jamaica to North America again

Caribbean Airlines will take to the skies from Jamaica

to North America once more for the festive season.

The regional airlines made the announcement yesterday, November 28, when it said flights from Kingston and Montego Bay to Toronto Canada and New York, United States.

Beginning December 16, customers can fly twice weekly on Wednesday and Sunday between Kingston and Toronto.

Further, there will be flights three times weekly between Montego Bay and New York on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from December 19.

The airline, like many others around the world, had been severely impacted by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic resulting in man y countries closing their borders.

CAL said customers will be required to check the required COVID-19 travel protocols for entry into their respective destinations and for the airlineâ€™s travel guide which outlines the necessary guidelines for air travel.