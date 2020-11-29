Caribbean Airlines to soar from Jamaica to North America again

Caribbean Airlines to soar from Jamaica to North America againSunday, November 29, 2020
|
Caribbean Airlines will take to the skies from Jamaica
to North America once more for the festive season.
The regional airlines made the announcement yesterday, November 28, when it said flights from Kingston and Montego Bay to Toronto Canada and New York, United States.
Beginning December 16, customers can fly twice weekly on Wednesday and Sunday between Kingston and Toronto.
Further, there will be flights three times weekly between Montego Bay and New York on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from December 19.
The airline, like many others around the world, had been severely impacted by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic resulting in man y countries closing their borders.
CAL said customers will be required to check the required COVID-19 travel protocols for entry into their respective destinations and for the airlineâ€™s travel guide which outlines the necessary guidelines for air travel.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy