Caribbean Cement Company the site of Jamaica’s largest mural yet

Caribbean Cement Company the site of Jamaica’s largest mural yetSunday, October 24, 2021
|
The Caribbean Cement Company is now the site of Jamaica’s largest mural.
Minister of Culture Olivia Babsy Grange showed off the mural on her social media pages.
According to Grange, the mural was painted at the company’s site as part of her ministry’s “Paint up you Creative Space” initiative.
Mexican artiste Irving Cano took the lead on the project assisted by three Jamaican muralists: Anthony Smith, Jordan Harrison and Yanque Yip.
“Today I conducted a site visit at Caribbean Cement Company where Jamaica’s largest mural is being painted on Silo #10 as part of the @MCGESJamaica “Paint up you Creative Space” initiative, “Grange said.
“The mural is a collaborative effort between my Ministry and Caribbean Cement Co. Ltd., with the support of the Mexican Embassy,” Grange added.
