Caribbean Court of Justice gets high mark from international organisation

A recent study conducted by the Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) has found a high level of confidence in the integrity and independence of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

“The Judicial Integrity Scan also commended the Court for its institutional design, organisational capacities and the competencies of the staff,” the CCJ said in a release.

The study utilised Article 11 of the United Nations Convention against Corruption as a benchmark of good governance and integrity. The study also found that the CCJ had a high level of compliance with the Bangalore Principles, including having a Code of Judicial Conduct; the monitoring of its Judges’ compliance with this Code and the high level of public access to the Court’s hearings and judgments.

“GIZ were impressed with the manner in which Judges were recruited and noted that the Regional Judicial and Legal Services Commission (RJLSC) guarantees a free and independent selection of Judges based on ability and integrity, with the best candidate being selected among applicants,” the court said.

The CCJ, established in 2005, is the final court of appeal on civil and criminal matters for four CARICOM member states — Barbados, Belize, Dominica and Guyana.