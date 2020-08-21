Caribbean, Latin America top 250,000 coronavirus deaths

Caribbean, Latin America top 250,000 coronavirus deathsFriday, August 21, 2020
|
Latin America and the Caribbean surpassed 250,000 deaths from the
coronavirus on Thursday, August 20, according to an AFP tally based on official
national statistics.
The region recorded 6,463,245 infections and 250,969 deaths by 2200 GMT.
Brazil is the region’s worst-affected country with 3.5 million cases and more than 112,000 deaths. The South American giant is second only to the United States as the world’s worst-hit country.
Peru, where figures released Thursday showed a 30 per cent fall in GDP in the second quarter, has registered more than 26,000 deaths.
Mexico had recorded 58,481 deaths from nearly 540,000 COVID-19 infections by late Wednesday. Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced Thursday that at least 2,000 Mexican volunteers would take part in final-phase trials of a Russian vaccine against the virus.
–AFP
