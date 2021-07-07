Caribbean leaders express shock at assassination of Haiti’s president

Caribbean leaders have expressed their shock at the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise.

Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness took to his Facebook page where he described the killing Moise as “heinous”.

“I have met and spoken with President Moise many times and in all my interaction with him, particularly with the context of CARICOM, I found him to be a man committed to seeing Haiti take her place in the world. This heinous act is a stain on Haiti and a sorrowful time for the region. May God be a special covering over his family and over the people of Haiti during this dark time in the nation’s history.”

While Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley called out the assassination as an atrocious act “which Barbados vehemently condemns”

“Violence can never be a solution and must be rejected in all circumstances. Barbados urges all to pause and work at all costs for peace. It is the necessary foundation for their stability and for democracy to emerge to protect them against the many vagaries they face, man-made and otherwise…”

Prime Minister of St Lucia Allen Chastanet also took to his Facebook to extend condolences to the people of Haiti.

“On behalf of the Government and People of Saint Lucia, I convey our deepest sympathies to Haiti. We condemn the heinous assassination of President Jovenel Moise and all acts of violence. We pray for stability and peace as the region mourns his passing.”

Buzz reached out to Barbados’ Ambassador to CARICOM David Commissiong who said that the other tragedy which has come out of Moise’s untimely passing is the future of governance in Haiti.

“This goes beyond the personal tragedy of the loss of life of President Jovenel Moise, as tragic as that is because the fate of an entire country is now at stake. So we can only hope and pray that the forces of good and light in Haiti will not be deterred and will step forward in courage and fortitude to help steer their country through this country of great crises.”

Moise was assassinated on Wednesday (July 7) reportedly by masked assailants. A state of emergency has been ordered for the country.