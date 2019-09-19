Caribbean Love Now pledges $5 million to support Hurricane Dorian relief in The Bahamas

Chairman of the Caribbean Love Now (CLN) Foundation,

business mogul Joseph Bogdanovich, announced an initial $5 million pledge from

the charity towards ongoing relief efforts in The Bahamas.

Bogdanovich, in making the pledge on Thursday, September 19, at the Hardware and Lumber (H&L) Rapid True Value outlet on Constant Spring Road in St. Andrew, said a number of his companies will be teaming up with CLN to provide support for those most affected by the impact of Hurricane Dorian.

“As we did when Hurricane Maria hit Dominica, Caribbean Love Now stands with The Bahamas. Our mission is to support health and education across the Caribbean,” the business mogul said.

‘Step up, Jamaicans’ – Joe Bogdanovich

Bogdanovich further appealed for goodwill in light of the ongoing Bahamian struggles, inviting the Jamaican public to join the pledge by making their own donations of cash and relief supplies.

See a gallery of H&L donation bins in outlets islandwide below:

“Our character rests on how we support the vulnerable in our [Caribbean] family. Today, the vulnerable in our family are the people of The Bahamas. We will not let them stand alone. We are our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers; step up,” Bogdanovich added.

On behalf of a grateful nation…

Consul for the Commonwealth of The Bahamas in Jamaica Alverta Knight said the pledge adds to the overwhelming outpouring of love and support from Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.

“Thank you, Jamaica. I am overwhelmed by the love, as demonstrated in cash, kind and prayers, extended by the people of Jamaica to my beautiful Bahamaland,” she told the media.

“As we navigate our way through the uncharted devastation left behind by Hurricane Dorian with the help of Caribbean Love Now and the wider Caribbean family, I’m confident that we shall rise like a phoenix out of the hurricane’s destructive ‘ashes’,” Knight assured.

Managing Director of H&L, Marcus Richard, told members of the media that the company will be pitching in to donate equipment and building supplies.

How to get involved in Bahamas relief effort:

Customers are also invited to make donations of tools, tarpaulins, batteries, solar lamps and other needed items at all 15 H&L Rapid True Value and H&L Agro stores across the island.

One hundred percent of all donations will be distributed to the Bahamian people, with love from Jamaica.

Caribbean Love Now will aid in immediate relief efforts and once the recovery phase in initiated, the charity will direct its goal to rebuilding health and education facilities in the worst-affected parts of The Bahamas.

Similar support was provided to the government of Dominica during the rebuilding phase following the passage of Hurricane Maria in 2015.