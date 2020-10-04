Caribbean on alert as hurricane season picks up again

The Caribbean will likely be affected by another

tropical system which has a 70 per cent chance of development, according to the

National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The system, which will likely become a tropical depression over the next couple days, is beginning to show signs of organisation, said the Miami-based center.

Additionally, environmental conditions are expected to be favourable for development, with the system forecast to move west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the central and western Caribbean Sea today through Tuesday and then into the southern or southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Several nations – including Hispaniola, Jamaica, Cuba and the Cayman Islands – are expected to receive heavy rainfall and gusty over the period, as the NHC urges them to monitor the system’s progress.

This development follows the formation of Tropical Storm Gamma which made landfall on the eastern side of the Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula yesterday.

Two other areas of low pressure – one near the central Atlantic, and the other to the east of the Lesser Antilles – have been given small chances of development.

The active hurricane season has already run through all the names provide, with Gamma being the third storm to be named from the Greek alphabet, for only the second time ever.