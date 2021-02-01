Caribbean streaming platform to launch in February

Caribbean streaming platform to launch in FebruaryMonday, February 01, 2021
A new Caribbean streaming platform, FILMCO2Go, will launch on February 21, 2021.
The subscription-based platform will make Caribbean films and television shows available globally and help to boost the distribution network of regional content.
Speaking at a virtual press conference, Filmco interim executive director, Mariel Brown, noted that Caribbean films were often limited due to the lack of a robust distribution system.
Brown said a thriving distribution network is critical to creating an ecosystem that would benefit filmmakers and audio-visual producers in the region.
According to Brown, many regional filmmakers are intimidated by the Internet, particularly the pace at which technological changes have occurred and are in part confused about what direction to take.
“But we are absolutely clear that the internet and online viewing is the future and it is the now,” said Brown.
Brown explained that in order to take advantage of the Internet, a good platform was necessary, describing FILMCO2Go as having the advantage of helping to boost visibility while earning content producers much-needed revenue.
“It has been perhaps the most underrepresented aspect of the industry within the Caribbean and so we embarked on distribution efforts quite early on trying to build relationships with filmmakers and content broadcasters,” Brown added.’
When the platform goes live FILMCO2Go will be available for a monthly subscription fee, and during the life of the subscription, users around the world will be able to watch as much content as they want, as many times as they want.
Filmco2Go is a collaboration between Filmco, a non-profit founded in January 2017 and Tego, a Caribbean-centric online distribution platform.
