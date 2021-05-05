Caribbean Travel Marketplace offers post-pandemic look at the region

FLORIDA, United States (CMC) — The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) says its major showpiece, Caribbean Travel Marketplace, will offer buyers from around the world a chance to refresh their portfolios as they prepare for the post-COVID-19 revival of travel and tourism.

The event runs virtually from May 11-14 and CHTA Director General Vanessa Ledesma said that this year's edition will feature buyers looking for properties and experiences that meet the needs of post-pandemic travellers, many of whom will be vaccinated.

“As a result of the pandemic, businesses have had time to reappraise their properties and governments have evaluated their destinations, making changes to reflect the new realities of the tourism sector,” said Ledesma, adding that “this is the perfect opportunity for buyers to learn of these changes, adjust their own approaches and ensure their packages are up-to-date and appealing”.

Ledesma, who is also the CHTA acting chief executive officer, said that a diverse group of buyers have signed up from Austria, The Bahamas, Belgium, Canada, France, India, Italy, Korea, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, St Vincent and the Grenadines, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States.

“While we are virtual this year due to COVID-19, more buyers and sellers of travel are able to participate, which is why this promises to be a unique marketplace event,” she stated.

The CHTA said that travel suppliers that have so far registered include Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Jamaica, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, St Maarten, St Martin, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos, and the United States Virgin Islands.

The CHTA said that the Caribbean Travel Marketplace will also introduce participants to the association's membership drive, “CHTA: Forward Together”, which reminds stakeholders why membership in the preeminent trade association is vital for destinations and for the profitability of the private sector, which fuels the Caribbean tourism and hospitality industry.