Caribbean Wellness Day to be celebrated on Saturday

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will end a week of activities with the celebration of Caribbean Wellness Day on Saturday. This year’s Caribbean Wellness Day will be geared toward senior citizens.

During the week, the different regions of the ministry will stage health expos, health fairs and wellness days across the island, with special activities scheduled for Saturday.

Caribbean Wellness Day was launched Tuesday morning (Sept 10) at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel.

At the launch, Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton, said Jamaicans need to start thinking about healthy living to be able to live well in their senior citizens years. He said this is especially for Jamaica, which is among the low and middle-income countries, which the World Health Organisation says approximately 80 per cent of the world’s elderly will come from by 2050.

The projection for the island for that year is that Jamaicans over 60 will outnumber children under five years old. Minister of Labour and Social Security, Shahine Robinson, said Caribbean Wellness Day will give local officials the opportunity to bring awareness to non-communicable diseases.