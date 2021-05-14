Caribbean women's group hails new Caricom secretary general

CARIBBEAN Women in Leadership (CIWiL) Belize National Chapter has congratulated Dr Carla Barnett on her appointment as Caribbean Community (Caricom) secretary general.

The non-political, multi-partisan, and independent non-governmental organisation (NGO) noted that Dr Barnett's election on Tuesday this week is historic, given that she is first woman and first Belizean to hold the post.

She previously served as the first female deputy secretary general of Caricom from 1997 to 2002.

Dr Barnett was elected during the virtual 21st Special Meeting of Caricom leaders which was headed by the chairman of the 15-member grouping of countries and Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Dr Keith Rowley. She will assume her new post in August 2021, replacing Dominican-born diplomat Irwin LaRocque, who has served in the position since August 2011.

CIWiL Belize National Chapter said Dr Barnett has made invaluable contributions towards advancing regional development, including gender equality and women's full and equal participation across all levels of leadership.

The NGO said it wished her all the best “as she continues to inspire young girls and women across Belize and the Caribbean”.