Caricel in hot water? Police conduct raid at company’s offices

It seems Caricel cannot catch a break, as the telecoms

company is again in the news. This time following a snap raid by the police at

its offices.

The staff at the company, which trades as Symbiote Investments, were caught by surprise when the police arrived and began searching the building. The property was cordoned off and the employees were told to vacate the building.

It is believed that the personal assets, including motor vehicles, of some of the employees were also searched.

Itâ€™s uncertain why the police conducted the raid.