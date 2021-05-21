Caricom calls for ceasefire in Hamas/Israel violence

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — The Caribbean Community (Caricom) grouping Wednesday said it “is gravely concerned” at the escalation in violence between Israel and Palestinian militants.

“Caricom joins the international community in calling for an immediate ceasefire and end to hostilities. Caricom continues to support the United Nations' efforts towards a two-State solution as the best way forward,” the Guyana-based Caricom Secretariat said in a statement.

Israeli air strikes and Palestinian rocket fire, in a conflict that erupted on May 10, have claimed 219 Palestinian lives, according to Gaza health ministry, and killed 12 people in Israel, according to Israeli police.

The latest escalation sparked after clashes broke out at Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound, one of Islam's holiest sites. This followed violence over Israel's planned evictions of Palestinian families from homes in the eastern sector's Sheikh Jarrah district.

A third United Nations Security Council emergency meeting in a week ended with no concrete outcome after the United States blocked a joint statement calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.