Caricom calls for clarity on international financial rules

THE Caribbean Community (Caricom) has reiterated calls for international bodies to streamline rules governing correspondent banking relationships.

Addressing Caricom's year-end regional press conference on Tuesday, secretary general of Caricom, Dr Carla Barnett, pointed out that the disjointed regulatory process internationally is one of the issues caused by the blacklisting strategy that the European Union (EU) has employed on Caribbean countries.

“Each country individually deals with the EU, so the weight that we bear is not only in relation to what each group may do such as the OECS (Organization of Eastern Caribbean States), or whoever it may be. The reality is that we have to treat at the national levels, all of these individual requirements that are being placed on each of our countries and so when you see a “blacklist” that's published, sometimes those lists contradict with listings that have been issued by other groups,” said Barnett.

“One of the calls that we have made over the years as a region, whether it is in Commonwealth meetings, or UN meetings, or wherever we meet as a group, is for international community to itself develop some kind of harmonious approach to how it wants the international financial system to be regulated because that does not exist.

“As a result of that, the impact on our individual territories is much greater because we have to be treating to meet the requirements of four or five different sectors of countries,” Barnett added.

After being added to the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list in February 2020, Jamaica made a high-level political commitment to work with the organisation and the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force to strengthen the effectiveness of its anti-money laundering/counter-financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) regime.

Jamaica was also among other nations blacklisted by the EU for financial risks due to AML/CFT framework last year.

Apart from the lack of unity among the international groups, Barnett charged there is also the constant change of requirements.

“For many of us, we've reached a point where we come off a blacklist, we do nothing else, we stay, we change our laws but then another year we are back on the blacklist, not because we have done anything wrong but because the requirements outside have changed. There is a position that we are in, where we really do not have the capacity literally, in terms of influence and range of institutions, to change the international process of determining what overall approach to financial sectors supervision ought to be in place globally,” she said.

Since there is a constant change of requirements, Barnett said the impact on economies have been huge.

One example, she pointed out, was that local financial institutions are having difficulties to maintain corresponding banking relations which should allow payments for ordinary transactions.

“I can't tell you that will change. I can only tell you that we have never stopped working together as a group on it. We continue to work with the Americans, Europeans and the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development). We advocate; we don't make the rules. If we want to export to the US or export to Europe, we need to be able to be paid and if we are going to be paid.

“We need to have correspondent banking relations that work than to the extent that our correspondent banking relations disappear because there is a perception of increased risk doing business in the region,” she said.

Barnett reiterated that while a harmonised relationship needs to be developed, the international organisations need to agree on a general supervision requirement because, “They appear to be competing with one another too, so we are caught in the middle of that”.