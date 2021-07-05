CARICOM Day celebrated with unveiling of wax figures

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (CMC) — The role played by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), in shaping and sustaining the region has been lauded with the unveiling of six wax figures of eminent Caribbean people last Saturday, during a special ceremony to mark Caricom Day, at the Caribbean Wax Museum.

The figures were of Barbados's first female governor general, Dame Nita Barrow; winner of the Nobel Memorial Prize in economics, Sir Arthur Lewis of St Lucia; St Vincent and the Grenadines' national hero, Joseph Chatoyer; Jamaican Olympic sprinter, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce; former Commonwealth Secretary General, Sir Shridath Ramphal of Guyana; and Calypso Rose of Trinidad and Tobago.

In his remarks at the unveiling ceremony, Barbados's Ambassador to Caricom, David Comissiong, described the exhibition as one of “the most unique Caricom Day celebrations there has ever been”, adding “ I don't know if any member state has ever celebrated Caricom Day with a wax statue exhibition”.

The region marked its 48th anniversary on July 4, Caricom Day.