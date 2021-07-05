CARICOM Day celebrated with unveiling of wax figures

CARICOM Day celebrated with unveiling of wax figuresMonday, July 05, 2021
|
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (CMC) — The role played by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), in shaping and sustaining the region has been lauded with the unveiling of six wax figures of eminent Caribbean people last Saturday, during a special ceremony to mark Caricom Day, at the Caribbean Wax Museum.
The figures were of Barbados's first female governor general, Dame Nita Barrow; winner of the Nobel Memorial Prize in economics, Sir Arthur Lewis of St Lucia; St Vincent and the Grenadines' national hero, Joseph Chatoyer; Jamaican Olympic sprinter, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce; former Commonwealth Secretary General, Sir Shridath Ramphal of Guyana; and Calypso Rose of Trinidad and Tobago.
In his remarks at the unveiling ceremony, Barbados's Ambassador to Caricom, David Comissiong, described the exhibition as one of “the most unique Caricom Day celebrations there has ever been”, adding “ I don't know if any member state has ever celebrated Caricom Day with a wax statue exhibition”.
The region marked its 48th anniversary on July 4, Caricom Day.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy