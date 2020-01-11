CARICOM extends sympathy to Australia following wildfires

The

15-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM) grouping has extended sympathy to

Australia where the worst wildfires in years have resulted in the deaths of at

least 27 people.

CARICOM Secretary-General, Irwin LaRocque, in accepting the credentials of Bruce Lendon as Australia’s Ambassador to CARICOM on Friday, said the extra-ordinary fires and the devastating storms in the Caribbean are evidence of the effects of climate change, stressing the need for building reliance to combat the phenomenon.

Lendon confirmed that the fires were the worst in his country’s history and noted that there would be no respite in the immediate future.

LaRocque also took the opportunity to thank Australia for their assistance in developing the human resources of the Community through the grant of scholarships in various fields.