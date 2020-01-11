CARICOM extends sympathy to Australia following wildfires

CARICOM extends sympathy to Australia following wildfiresSaturday, January 11, 2020
|
The
15-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM) grouping has extended sympathy to
Australia where the worst wildfires in years have resulted in the deaths of at
least 27 people.
CARICOM Secretary-General, Irwin LaRocque, in accepting the credentials of Bruce Lendon as Australia’s Ambassador to CARICOM on Friday, said the extra-ordinary fires and the devastating storms in the Caribbean are evidence of the effects of climate change, stressing the need for building reliance to combat the phenomenon.
Lendon confirmed that the fires were the worst in his country’s history and noted that there would be no respite in the immediate future.
LaRocque also took the opportunity to thank Australia for their assistance in developing the human resources of the Community through the grant of scholarships in various fields.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy