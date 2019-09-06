CARICOM leaders in The Bahamas for disaster relief talks

Leaders from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) are now in The Bahamas for talks on the disaster relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

The leaders are Prime Ministers of Barbados Mia Mottley and Allen Chastanet St Lucia. They are accompanied by the Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Irwin LaRoque.

They are to meet with Bahamian Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and other officials at the office of the National Emergency Management Administration (NEMA).

The meeting is to allow the other regional leaders to receive a briefing of the situation there.

Dorian, a Category Five hurricane when it neared the Bahamas, ripped through Great Abaco Island and Grand Bahama, leaving a trail of destruction behind. At least 20 people have since been declared dead and scores reported missing.