Caricom leaders start key talks today

Caribbean Community (Caricom) Heads of Government will have the novel coronavirus pandemic and the region's response high on the agenda for their 42nd Regular Meeting to be held online today and tomorrow,

The impact of recent natural disasters, including the eruption of La Soufriere volcano in St Vincent and the Grenadines, and the widespread flooding in Guyana and Suriname will also be examined. They are also expected to receive updates on Hurricane Elsa's passage through several member states.

The meeting will address several critical economic development matters including prioritising regional food production and food security; the removal of regional roaming charges to help enhance the ICT sector; the push towards a common Caricom tourism policy; and revival of regional air transportation, post-COVID-19. It will also examine ongoing issues related to tax transparency, black listing and de-risking.

The Heads of Government will also examine issues impacting the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME), and will engage representatives of the regional private sector, labour and civil cociety. Community and international relations, and crime and security issues are also before the meeting.

The two-day meeting will be chaired by incoming Caricom Chairman Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda, who will address the opening session today.The opening will also hear remarks from outgoing chairman of Caricom Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago and Caricom Secretary General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque.