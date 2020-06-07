CARICOM, OECS congratulate Timothy Harris on landing second-term as St Kitts PM

Major regional organisations are extending their

congratulations to Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris and his Team Unity

coalition on Friday’s (June 6) landslide general election win in St Kitts and

Nevis.

Prime Minister of Barbados and Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Mia Mottley hailed Harris’ resounding victory as a major vote of confidence by the people of the twin-island federation.

“The overwhelming nature of the triumph at the polls indicates the scale of confidence that the people of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis have in the ability of the party to guide them to a secure and prosperous future,” Mottley argued.

Chairman of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Gaston Browne shared similar sentiments in his congratulatory message to Dr Harris.

“The people of the Federation, who are the supreme arbiters of choice of government, have spoken clearly. As Chairman of the OECS, I extend warm congratulations to Prime Minister Harris and his Team Unity on his victory and I look forward to continuing the close collaborative relationship that exists at the OECS Authority as we collectively face the pestilential challenge of COVID-19 and its utterly devastating effect on our economies and livelihoods,” he said.

Chairman Browne, who doubles as Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, urged the second-term Kittian government to “not let up in its diligent management of the current pandemic in order to maintain the OECS as a zone of relative security.”

Prime Minister Brown also expressed his satisfaction that, notwithstanding the intensity of the political contestation, the election process had been conducted in a peaceful manner and congratulated all contending parties and the people of the federation.

Harris and his coalition Team Unity administration swept all nine seats declared.