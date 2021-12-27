Caricom pays tribute to Desmond Tutu

Caricom pays tribute to Desmond TutuMonday, December 27, 2021
|
THE Caribbean Community (Caricom) said in a statement yesterday that it is profoundly saddened by the death of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu of South Africa.
“Archbishop Tutu's strong moral voice was a very significant factor in the successful struggle against the brutal racist policy of apartheid in his homeland. His compassionate leadership of South Africa's Truth and Reconciliation Commission during the sensitive transition period that followed the end of apartheid further elevated his national and global esteem.
“Archbishop Tutu, a Nobel Laureate, will be remembered as an indefatigable fighter for human rights, justice, equality and the environment whose unquestioned integrity cements his legacy as a global icon,” said the Caricom Secretariat.
“Caricom extends its deepest sympathy to the family of Archbishop Tutu and the Government and people of South Africa on the loss of one of its greatest sons,” said the statement.
See related stories:
Desmond Tutu, South Africa's Nobel Peace winner, dies at 90
Obama calls Tutu world's 'moral compass'
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy