Caricom salutes Barbados as the country embarks on new path

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (CMC) — The 15-member Caribbean Community (Caricom) grouping has congratulated Barbados on the country's 55th anniversary of political independence from Britain and its transition to republican status.

Caricom Secretary General Dr Carla Barnett's congratulatory message to Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley on Tuesday said the theme for the Celebration, 'Rebuilding A Nation, Embracing Our Heritage', was most apt given that Barbados has chosen this moment in its history to shift its trajectory and become a republic.

“This opens a new chapter in the country's development,” the secretary general said, adding “Barbadians can face the future with renewed pride as this transition closes the circle of independence”.

Dr Barnett noted that Barbados' progress in the 55 years of nationhood has been most impressive and its citizens have made the country proud in a variety of areas globally including politics, diplomacy, academia, the arts and sport.

“The Community is highly appreciative of Barbados leadership which begun as an original signatory to the treaty establishing Caricom, and continues with its responsibility for the Caricom Single Market and Economy within the Caricom Quasi-Cabinet.

“The community salutes and encourages the Government and people of Barbados as the country embarks on this new path. As you celebrate this milestone please accept my best wishes and my commitment and that of the secretariat to assist Barbados in achieving its development goals,” Dr Barnett added.

Barbados celebrated its move to republicanism at a ceremony that was attended by several regional and international dignitaries, including Britain's Prince Charles.

The island has since sworn in 72-year-old jurist Dame Sandra Mason as the country's first head of State.