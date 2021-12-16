Caricom secretary general expects other countries to ditch The Queen

Caribbean Community (Caricom) Secretary General Dr Carla Barnett said she anticipates that other countries will cut ties with the British monarchy, once they see it fit to do so.

Barnett, who was addressing Caricom's virtual year-end regional press conference on Tuesday, made that statement in relation to the recent announcement of Barbados becoming the world's newest republic.

“The truth is that is something that countries themselves have to work through. We've never had a uniformed process across the Caricom region. We've had countries who have retained the British monarchy as the head of State and we've had countries that have had executive presidents and this has been for many, many years standing,” said Barnett.

She pointed out that the decision made by Barbados Government to move to republican status is what the country felt was the right thing to do at that time.

“And so, they proceeded to do it. I am expecting that other countries in the region will consider and do what they feel is right within their own national considerations,” added Barnett.

Meanwhile, asked about whether there is a renewal of the relationship between North American countries and Caricom, following a few issues under the Trump administration, Barnett said, “I can't say it is a renewal because I would not have been at this desk during the Trump Administration. I can tell you that we have a very cordial relationship and I have had the pleasure of engaging at appropriate levels with the US Administration and there has been discussions and that will continue to grow.

“I will expect that would evolve in the normal course of things. We do have a good relationship and it is going,” Barnett said.

— Brittny Hutchinson