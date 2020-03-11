CARICOM to help Guyana find resolution to election stalemate

A five-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM) delegation headed by its chairman, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, will arrive in Guyana on Wednesday in the latest bid to find a solution to the stalemate that has prevented voters in the country from knowing the outcome of the March 2 regional and general election.

A statement issued by the Guyana-based CARICOM Secretariat said Mottley and four other Caribbean leaders will go to Guyana, starting tomorrow March 11. The chairman of CARICOM will be joined by Prime Ministers Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica, Dr Ralph Gonsalves of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago and Keith Mitchell of Grenada on the two-day visit.

“In an effort to ease tension in the country and assist in arriving at a resolution to the impasse that resulted from last Monday’s general elections, the delegation will meet with the leadership of all parties that contested the poll.

“Additionally, the CARICOM heads will meet with representatives of the Commonwealth, Organisation of American States, European Union and Carter Centre observer missions that were in the country to monitor the conduct of the elections,” the Secretariat said.

The visit coincides with the planned ruling later on Wednesday by Acting Chief Justice, Roxane George-Wiltshire, who will decide whether or not the injunction granted to a supporter of the main opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) to block the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) from declaring the results for last Monday’s elections was justified on the grounds that the votes declared for Region Four were not completely verified.