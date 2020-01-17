CARICOM to receive more funds to fight HIV/AIDS

The Pan-Caribbean Partnership against HIV and AIDS (PANCAP), will host a meeting in Guyana later this month to discuss a multi-million dollar grant that will benefit nine Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries.

PANCAP said that the January 28th meeting will be the first of the PANCAP-CVC-COIN Technical Advisory Group for the Multi-Country Caribbean Global Fund Grant titled “Sustainability of services for Key Populations in the Caribbean”.

It said the purpose of the US$6.5 million grant, which commenced in October last year, is to provide sustainable HIV prevention, treatment and care services for key populations in the Caribbean region including men who have sex with men (MSM), sex workers and transgender people.

The beneficiary countries are Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

The Technical Advisory Group (TAG) is a regional, multi-sectoral body with a mandate to provide oversight to the PANCAP/CVC/COIN Global Fund Grant.

“That oversight includes ensuring that the implementation of the grant is focused, efficient and flexible, i.e. the TAG ensures that the execution is focused on the right activities, for the right populations and in the right places, in accordance with the performance framework of the PANCAP/CVC/COIN Global Fund Grant. The TAG also ensures that there is efficient use of available resources,” PANCAP said in a statement.

PANCAP Director, Dereck Springer said also that the success of the grant is crucial to the region’s HIV response as it aligns with PANCAP’s vision of an AIDS-free Caribbean, one in which Caribbean people are empowered to fulfil their potential and live happy, healthy and peaceful lives.