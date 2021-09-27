Caring on International Peace Day

Jonelle Llewellyn (left), research associate at the Violence Prevention Alliance (VPA) presents care packages to Julius Roye (second left), Leroy Thompson (second right), and O'Neal Beaver, residents of Cassava Piece.

The donation of the care packages was one of the activities organised by the VPA to mark International Peace Day, on Tuesday, September 21, which was observed under the theme 'Sustaining Communities for a Peaceful Country'