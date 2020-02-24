Carnival celebrations in Haiti cancelled following violent clashes

Carnival celebrations in Haiti cancelled following violent clashesMonday, February 24, 2020
|
Haiti has cancelled carnival celebrations following violent clashes on Sunday (Feb 23) between members of the Haitian Armed Forces (FADH) and members of the National Police of Haiti (PNH).
The PNH is demanding that the authorities accept the formation of the Haitian National Police (SPNH) union. The clashes also involved persons demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moise and members of the Haitian Armed Forces.
The clashes took place in the Champ de Mars area in the capital where gunfire was heard most of the day.
In a statement, the government said that it was condemning “these acts of violence and acts which violate freedom and democracy.”
The government also urged people to be vigilant “in these troubled moments of national life”, noting that “in any case, it cannot allow a trivial exploitation of the demands of the PNH and justify these violent actions which expose the country as much, through an alleged rejection of carnival by a certain sector of the population.
“In order to avoid the planned bloodshed, the Government takes the opportunity to inform the population and the carnivalists in particular that it has been decided to cancel the carnival in Port-au-Prince and invites the Haitian people to keep calm pending the next announcements,” the statement added.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy