Carnival probe? Investigation launched after warning shots were fired to disperse partygoers in Trinidad

The Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) on Monday said it had launched an investigation into an incident at a carnival activity on Sunday where gunshots were fired into the air to disperse patrons at the party in Chaguaramas.

In a statement, the TTDF confirmed the incident involving “unruly patrons” and members of the Coast Guard, after the partygoers had parked their vehicles at the Heliport.

Appropriate action

It said that in an “effort to bring the situation under control warning shots had to be fired in the air.

“No one was seriously harmed or injured during this incident. The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard has begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the appropriate action will be taken as required,” the statement said, adding that the TTDF would continue to “provide quality services to ensure the safety and security of citizens.”

While the statement made no mention of which activity had resulted in the incident given that two parties were taking place Chaguaramas on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has commended revellers for their “exemplary behaviour and their observance to the rule of law” during J’Ouvert celebrations that heralded the start of the final two days of carnival celebrations in the country.

Security lockdown

Griffith said that there was a virtual absence of persons seen or carrying glass bottles during the J’Ouvert celebrations and that citizens have accepted the ban on glass bottles for carnival.

The Carnival (Prohibition of Glass Bottles) Regulations 2020 took effect at 4 a.m. (local time) on Monday and will end at midnight on Tuesday, and Griffith praised the suppliers and distributors of beer and other types of alcoholic drinks for their cooperation in having these drinks distributed and sold in tins and plastic bottles.

“Several persons were arrested for minor offences, and from all reports received, there were no life-threatening injuries related to J’Ouvert,” Griffith said, adding that there was a security lock-down as thousands headed into the capital for the celebrations.