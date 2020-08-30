Carreras location closed following COVID-19 case

Carreras location closed following COVID-19 caseSunday, August 30, 2020
|
A staff member at Carreras tested positive for COVID-19, said the company yesterday, August 29.
Carreras, in a statement, said in alignment with the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ protocols, once the company was alerted to the likelihood of an employee being exposed, the employee was immediately advised to self-quarantine and contact was made with the health authorities and a test conducted.
The company further said that since the suspicion of exposure, all the staff members who have been in immediate contact with the affected employee have been placed in self-isolation and are awaiting testing.
Carreras also disclosed that the employee was not based at the company’s headquarters in Kingston but that the location was immediately closed for sanitisation, along with the warehouse and vehicles.
“Since the onset of COVID-19 in Jamaica, the company has proactively made provisions and shared with each employee the options available to them to support them throughout the period that they are affected. Support includes the provision of a contact list for doctors – within the parishes of Carreras’ depots – who have been contracted to give urgent medical attention to Carreras employees who are experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms or have suspicions of being exposed,” said Carreras in a release.
Carreras said it will continue to issue sanitisation packages which include masks, sanitisers and refills to all employees.
