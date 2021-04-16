Cars destined for Cayman stuck in Jamaica

Hundreds of used cars coming from Japan destined for the Cayman Islands are said to be stuck in Jamaica.

The issue causing the backlog of the vehicles mainly surrounds storage of the vehicles and having them transported from Jamaica to the Cayman Islands.

According to a report in the Cayman Compass, the cars number in the hundreds and some have been in storage at the port in Kingston for as long as a month. The cars were mostly bought through online facilities such as Beforward.

In the report, the authorities in Cayman indicate that they have the space for the vehicles, but the hold up is with the shipping. However, the shipping agency is saying there is a limit on the amount of cars they can send at a time.

“The delays for the vehicles/cars in transit and for the ones sitting on the port in Jamaica are outside of our control,” said Seaboard Marine general manager Robert Foster. Seaboard Marine is the company responsible for shopping the vehicles from Jamaica to Cayman.

He told the Cayman Compass that the process is further complicated because the vehicles come from a host of Asian countries, each of which has its own shipping agent in Jamaica.

“The respective agent in Kingston must process transshipment documents with Jamaica Customs, after which they would make a booking with Seaboard Jamaica for us to ship from Kingston to Grand Cayman,” Foster said.It is also reported that COVID-19 control measures in Jamaica may be impacting the logistics, causing it to be a bit more challenging.

The situation has now forced a number of the Asian suppliers to suspend exports of the vehicles destined for Cayman during the months of April and May.

Despite the current backlog, however, storage space in Jamaica is not said to be full, and at least one other shipment of 800 vehicles now said to be on the seas en route to the island.