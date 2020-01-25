Castrated and ignored: INDECOM laments being disregarded by cops

Terrence Williams, commissioner of the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), is alleging that the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has stopped complying with requests from his entity.

According to Williams, the police’s reluctance started after the 2018 ruling by the Supreme Court, which states that INDECOM does not have the power of arrest. Williams said that since then, the requests for informal identification parades are treated with scant regard by the JCF.

“Informal procedures are required when the suspect does not consent to a formal procedure. There is much authority permitting these informal procedures, including arresting for the purpose of conducting an informal procedure. This is well settled in law.

“However, in the last two years, despite this agreement and promise, the JCF has failed to assist in any case where we have asked for informal procedure,” Williams said.

According to Williams, the delay has resulted in witnesses losing interest and cases against policemen fallen apart. Williams said that currently, there are five requests for informal identification procedures. He argued that the delay is also causing witnesses’ memories to fade.