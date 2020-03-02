Castries Constituency Council workers walk off the job

Dozens of workers attached to the Sanitation and Works Department of the Castries Constituency Council (CCC) walked off the job on Monday (February 24).

It is understood that the workers are taking industrial action as a result of the failure on the part of the CCC to grant employees a 6% wage increase.

The Labour Department has since called an urgent meeting, slated for Thursday February 27, 2020 at 1:30 pm with all the relevant stakeholders.

The councilâ€™s management has also put plans in place to maintain services, which will help to ensure that all facilities are functioning and streets within the city kept clean.