Castries vendors relocate to newly constructed Provisions Market

Provisions vendors who had been temporarily relocated on Jeremie Street have moved into their new home following the construction of the New Provisions Market.

The New Provisions Market, which is part of the first phase of the Castries Market Redevelopment Project was handed over to the Castries Constituency council on Sunday, May 3.

The new facility is outfitted with 100 stalls that will accommodate all provisions vendors including those on the sidewalks, according to a statement from the Government of St Lucia’s information portal (GIS).

Mayor of Castries, Peterson D. Francis, says the general idea is to have the New Provisions Market as the go-to location for everything.

“We have gone above and beyond to accommodate all vendors. By the designs and construction our mission is to elevate the standards of our merchants,” said Mayor Francis.

“Vendors should no longer be seen vending on the streets with provisions on the ground. It is unhealthy, and not hygienic to have fruits, vegetables or provisions on the ground. This is where the Ministry of Health comes in to ensure that we adhere to health regulations and members of the public should cease such purchases. In addition, it is a hazard to pedestrians, having persons block off the sidewalks. The new market can and will cater to all provisions vendors,” he added.

In the coming days, consultation will begin with the Jean Baptiste Street tenants to continue the next component of the first phase – which encompasses the construction of a Container Box Park with cosmetic shops, cafés, pubs and eateries.